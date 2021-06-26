Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $28.34 Million Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $28,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,326.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,101 shares of company stock worth $3,214,124. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.76. 689,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,035. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

