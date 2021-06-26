Railway Pension Investments Ltd Increases Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,455,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9,654.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 24,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.31.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $312.97. 1,512,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.62. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

