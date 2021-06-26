Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 8,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.05% of Paychex worth $18,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,511. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

