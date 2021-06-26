Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.89. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.27.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.