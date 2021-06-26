Raymond James Begins Coverage on Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.95.

SVM opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $970.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

