RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Sells $1,773,180.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.02, for a total transaction of $1,773,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,640.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00.

Shares of ROLL opened at $202.18 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

