Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $281.00

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 74952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.65).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities increased their price objective on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market cap of £866.30 million and a PE ratio of -32.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.88.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

