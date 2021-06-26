Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.91) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,582.41. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £335.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 4,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £5,480 ($7,159.66).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

