Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Realogy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realogy by 185.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLGY. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.67 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

