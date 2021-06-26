RED Hits Market Cap of $624,343.85 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $624,343.85 and approximately $32,576.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00398135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011374 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

