Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1205 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Reef Casino Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
Reef Casino Trust Company Profile
