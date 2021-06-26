Reef (REEF) Market Cap Hits $173.55 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and $28.63 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00091214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00053526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00020779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

