Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $818.27 Million

Brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post sales of $818.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $808.70 million to $826.10 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $634.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,798,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,831,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.16. The stock had a trading volume of 593,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,925. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $82.05 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

