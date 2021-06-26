Regina M. Paglia Sells 18,435 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $681,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,019 shares in the company, valued at $518,562.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.49 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after buying an additional 235,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

