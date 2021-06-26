Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

