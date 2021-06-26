Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,945,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 167,071 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GeoPark worth $63,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Boston Partners boosted its position in GeoPark by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $2,929,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GeoPark by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. GeoPark Limited has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.94 million. GeoPark had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently -10.39%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

