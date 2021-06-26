Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $58.49 Million Stock Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,796,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 692,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NOW worth $58,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NOW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 238,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 182,251 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOW alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.