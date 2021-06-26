Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Farfetch worth $56,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

