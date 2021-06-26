Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 553,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of Crocs worth $66,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.23. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $117.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

