Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 437,300 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,076,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 437,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.28% of Kearny Financial worth $61,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $999.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,272.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

