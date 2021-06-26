Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market capitalization of $67.64 million and $2.82 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00052583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00583325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00037951 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,558,321 coins and its circulating supply is 156,557,356 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.