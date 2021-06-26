Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $202,143.13 and approximately $79.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00577384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037917 BTC.

Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

