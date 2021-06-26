REPO Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $1.26 million and $50,790.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

