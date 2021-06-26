Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Touchstone Exploration Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Touchstone Exploration in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TXP opened at C$1.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$282.69 million and a PE ratio of -71.05. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.64.

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$98,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,996,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,845,125.15.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

