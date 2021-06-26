Research Analysts Set Expectations for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

PTON has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $121.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.01. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $171.09.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $2,132,000. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

