Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Shares Acquired by M3F Inc.

M3F Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,485 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

RBKB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 24,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

