RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 56.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252,124 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,889 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $75,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in RingCentral by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $302.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,208.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.