RK Capital Management LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,233,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,600 shares during the quarter. Full House Resorts accounts for approximately 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $10,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 4,350,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,547. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $347.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

