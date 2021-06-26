RK Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

RK Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Fox Factory worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 1,899.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 43,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.93. The company had a trading volume of 407,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,793. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

