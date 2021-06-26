RK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 243,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $126,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVD. Roth Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 336,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,852. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.86.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

