RK Capital Management LLC Sells 23,745 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 313.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.25. 345,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,500. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.04. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

