RMR Wealth Builders Has $53,000 Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 113.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

