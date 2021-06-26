RMR Wealth Builders Invests $27,000 in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,622,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $77,122,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,425,069. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPN stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.71. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

