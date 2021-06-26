RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $30,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the first quarter worth $388,000. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $79,793,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $29.26 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.