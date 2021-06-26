RMR Wealth Builders Makes New Investment in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8,335.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAWW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AAWW stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.36 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,796. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

