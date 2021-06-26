RMR Wealth Builders Purchases New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PBJ opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $44.35.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

