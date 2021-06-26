RMR Wealth Builders Sells 1,240 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 47.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.17 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

