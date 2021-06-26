Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 15,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK opened at $285.64 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.90 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

