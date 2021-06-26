Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 432 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 432 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 343.92.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

