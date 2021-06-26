Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Roku were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Roku by 220.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,338,000 after purchasing an additional 677,978 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $430.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.29. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.11 and a 1-year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total value of $7,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock worth $85,868,801 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

