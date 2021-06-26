Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.68.

RMO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Romeo Power will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $8,996,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $3,313,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

