Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CEVA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.71, a P/E/G ratio of 147.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46. CEVA has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

