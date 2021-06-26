Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 117,537 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $28,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,831. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.27%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

