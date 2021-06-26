Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,888,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.04% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,435,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,879,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.52. 1,115,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on BIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

