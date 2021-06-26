Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,338 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter.

SAIL traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $52.27. 1,153,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,560. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.34 and a beta of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,750 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

