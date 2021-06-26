Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,485 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.23% of RH worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RH by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 33.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

NYSE RH traded up $13.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $690.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a one year low of $246.50 and a one year high of $733.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $656.98.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

