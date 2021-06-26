Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 2,455 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $22,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.01. 1,708,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.93. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.