Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of RTOXF stock remained flat at $$4.75 during trading hours on Monday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.