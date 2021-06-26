Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Lowered to C$131.00 at CIBC

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.11.

RY opened at $102.58 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

