Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $50.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,459,000 after purchasing an additional 569,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,151,000 after purchasing an additional 203,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

